PRESS RELEASE

Pro-Lifers Conduct Acts of Civil Disobedience at Morristown Abortion Facility in Defense of Babies in the Womb and their Families

Saturday, July 13, 2019. This morning, pro-lifers entered Garden State Gynecology, an abortion facility in Morristown, NJ, to talk to women scheduled for abortions, and by refusing to leave the facilities when told to do so by law enforcement, offered an act of non-violent defense of children in the womb about to be aborted and their mothers, resulting in their arrests. The Red Rose Rescues are a new, innovative pro-life action on behalf of women scheduled for abortions, in which pro-lifers actually go inside abortion facilities offering help to women scheduled for abortions and providing an act of practical defense for their unborn children. This is the 14th Red Rose Rescue to take place in the United States since September 2017.

At approximately 8:40 AM this morning pro-lifers entered Garden State Gynecology, 25 Lindsley Drive, Morristown, NJ. Once inside, they quietly approached mothers seated in the waiting room and offered them red roses as a symbol of life. Attached to each rose was a card which stated on one side “You were made to love and to be loved… your goodness is greater than the difficulties of your situation. Circumstances in life change. A new life, however tiny, brings the promise of unrepeatable joy.” and phone numbers of local pregnancy help centers on the other.

Those involved in the “Red Rose Rescue” talked to women scheduled for abortions, extending to them words of encouragement and offering material help. In addition to reaching out to the mothers, the rescuers chose to remain in the facility as an act of solidarity with the unborn children scheduled to be killed by abortionists. The rescuers, like any others who recognize an urgent situation, responded to dire circumstances of imminent peril in a spirit of intervention on behalf of innocent babies and beleaguered mothers. Proverbs 24:11 states: “Rescue those who are being led away to death.”

The Red Rose Rescue is modeled after the well-known witness, Canadian Mary Wagner, who has repeatedly entered Toronto abortion centers and offered red roses to mothers waiting to have their children aborted.

When police officers arrived on the scene, pro-lifers attempted to continue conversation with women or sat on the floor praying quietly or singing hymns until they were placed under arrest.

Lisa Hart, speaking on behalf of the pro-life rescuers, explains: “The Red Rose Rescue is an act of charity for women who feel for whatever reason they must have their innocent unborn children killed. Those who took part were willing to embrace risks for these women and their babies. We will go into the very places where the unborn are put to death and extend help to the moms. Should this help be refused—we will not leave the abortion centers but remain in solidarity with the helpless victims oppressed by the injustice of abortion. Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta said that her work was “to go into the dark holes of the poor.” The Red Rose Rescue is an action of going into the dark holes of the poor—namely abortion clinics where the innocent are rejected—and in these dark holes we seek to bring hope, true peace and the presence of God.”

Those involved in the Red Rose Rescue include Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, CFR, William Goodman, Fr. Dave Nix and a rescuer who has chosen to remain nameless in solidarity with the unnamed babies in the womb.

